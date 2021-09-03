Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.