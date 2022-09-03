Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makin…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…