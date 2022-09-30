Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.