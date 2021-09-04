 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

