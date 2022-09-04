The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makin…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast call…