Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.