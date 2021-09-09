Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.