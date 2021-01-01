 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

