 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News