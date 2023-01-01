For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.