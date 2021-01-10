 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

