This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 18-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will se…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.