This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will se…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloud…
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area wi…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. It will be…