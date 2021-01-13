Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
