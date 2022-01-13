For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
