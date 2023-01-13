Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will se…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloud…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area wi…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. It will be…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect per…