Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.04. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

