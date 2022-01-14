For the drive home in Sioux City: Snow and gusty winds in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 6F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
