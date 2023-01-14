Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.