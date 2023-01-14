This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
