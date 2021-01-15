 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.91. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

