Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
