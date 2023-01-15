This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
