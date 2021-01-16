Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.