 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News