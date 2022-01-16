This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
