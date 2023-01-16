 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

