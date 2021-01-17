This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.73. 22 degrees is…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.64. 22 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variab…