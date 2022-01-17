This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…