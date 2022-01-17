Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.