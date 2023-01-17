Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It's li…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. The area wi…
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux Cit…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.