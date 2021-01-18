This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
