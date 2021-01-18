 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

