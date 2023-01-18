Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.