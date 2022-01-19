Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.