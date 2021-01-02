 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.87. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

