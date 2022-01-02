This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Saturday's winds c…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…