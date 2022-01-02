Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.