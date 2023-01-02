This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
