Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
