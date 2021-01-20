 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News