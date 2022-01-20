Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.