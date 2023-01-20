Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitat…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
This evening in Sioux City: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inch…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It's li…