This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.76. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.73. 22 degrees is…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.67…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.64. 22 degrees is today…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 17 degrees is today's…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …