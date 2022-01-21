Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
