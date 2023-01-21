Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.