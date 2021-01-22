Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16.9. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.