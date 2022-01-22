Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
