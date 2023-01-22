 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

