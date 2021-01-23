Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.27. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.