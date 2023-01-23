Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
