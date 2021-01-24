 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.6. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

