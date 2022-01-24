Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.