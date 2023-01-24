This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
