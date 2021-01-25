Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 10.93. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
