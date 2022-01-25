 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low -2F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

